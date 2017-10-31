× Man Arrested After Charging at Officer With a Knife in the Sand in Manhattan Beach: Police

A man was arrested after charging at a Manhattan Beach police officer with a knife following a chase near The Strand on Monday, police said.

Officers received three calls stating an individual was annoying people in the area. The man cooperated with responding police on the first two occasions, but on a third call, he took off running toward the ocean, leading officers on a foot chase.

The man armed himself a knife and charged at one of the officers, according to a police news release. Officers used a Taser on the man, but the device had little effect, according to police.

The man allegedly fought with other officers who responded to assist but was taken into custody. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment. No one else was injured.

Police did not release the man’s name.