Man Fatally Shot by Huntington Beach Police Is Named Suspect in Deadly Beating of His 80-Year-Old Friend

A man shot and killed by a Huntington Beach police officer in September in an incident caught on tape was identified Tuesday as a suspect in the fatal beating of an 80-year-old man that occurred three days before the shooting.

Also Tuesday, Huntington Beach police identified the beating victim as Richard Darland, who was found about 5 p.m. Sept. 19 outside his home.

Authorities said Dillan Tabares beat Darland with his hands and feet as well as a small stick.

“This is one of the most brutal beating deaths many of us have ever seen in our law enforcement careers,” Police Chief Robert Handy said at a news conference.

