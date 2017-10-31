BREAKING: The Dodgers Win Game 6 of World Series Against Astros

Man Fatally Shot by Huntington Beach Police Is Named Suspect in Deadly Beating of His 80-Year-Old Friend

Posted 9:48 PM, October 31, 2017, by
Dillan Tabares is shown in a photo posted to his Facebook page on Jan. 8, 2011.

Dillan Tabares is shown in a photo posted to his Facebook page on Jan. 8, 2011.

A man shot and killed by a Huntington Beach police officer in September in an incident caught on tape was identified Tuesday as a suspect in the fatal beating of an 80-year-old man that occurred three days before the shooting.

Also Tuesday, Huntington Beach police identified the beating victim as Richard Darland, who was found about 5 p.m. Sept. 19 outside his home.

Authorities said Dillan Tabares beat Darland with his hands and feet as well as a small stick.

“This is one of the most brutal beating deaths many of us have ever seen in our law enforcement careers,” Police Chief Robert Handy said at a news conference.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Related stories