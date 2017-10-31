Mountain Lion Caught on Wildlife Camera Roaming Laurel Canyon

An uncollared mountain lion was caught on camera roaming the Hollywood Hills just after midnight recently — the first official evidence of a cougar inhabiting a specially preserved parcel of land in Laurel Canyon, wildlife advocates say.

“Neighbors have constantly told us of their own sightings and their own experiences with seeing a mountain lion,” said Tony Tucci, co-founder of the wildlife advocacy organization Citizens for Los Angeles Wildlife. “I always believed them, and I’m thrilled we have the evidence.”

The Oct. 26 image was snapped by a wildlife camera placed somewhere on a 17-acre plot that CLAW and the Laurel Canyon Assn. helped preserve from development. The two groups worked to raise $1.6 million for the property’s purchase in 2015.

Tucci says capturing photos of the elusive mountain lion, which does not appear to be tagged, and a variety of other animals — including a gray fox, bobcat and deer — further prove the need to protect the abundance of wildlife in the area.

