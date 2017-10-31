New Las Vegas Pot Store Owned by Native American Tribe Spans 10,000 Square Feet

Las Vegas’ newest retailer of recreational marijuana is also by far one of the biggest. Guests to the sprawling, 10,000-square-foot store are greeted by water walls and exposed wooden posts and beams that give the place an upscale feel.

Benny Tso, chairman of the tiny Las Vegas Paiute Tribe, said 300 to 500 customers have visited each day since the Oct. 16 opening. He expects that number to rise significantly.

Roughly 15 to 20 of the 100 or so employees are Paiutes, a tribe in Nevada that has just 56 members. “It’s an economic driver for our tribe, to help our people,” Tso said.

Unlike bargain prices at some smoke shops — those selling tobacco, that is — on Native American reservations, prices at the NuWu Cannabis Marketplace in downtown Las Vegas are “competitive” with other sellers of marijuana.

