Security Stepped Up for West Hollywood Halloween Event After Deadly Terror Attack in NYC

Authorities in Southern California are beefing up security on Halloween night in the wake of an apparent terror incident in New York City that left at least eight people dead.

One area of special focus will be the annual West Hollywood Halloween event, which draws big crowds. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department already planned heavy security, but officials said they are now being even more vigilant.

"We are stepping up our efforts. We are rebriefing our deputies [to be] on alert," said Nicole Nishida, a department spokeswoman.

The Los Angeles Police Department already planned massive security for Game 6 of the World Series on Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium. The World Series is considered a “national security event” for which local, state and national law enforcement coordinate their efforts.

