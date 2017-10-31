Some L.A. Pot Growers, Manufacturers May Get Legal Grace Period Ahead of Licensing

Posted 11:01 PM, October 31, 2017, by

Under a plan passed Tuesday by the City Council, Los Angeles could provide a grace period for some marijuana growers and manufacturers — allowing them to avoid prosecution and continue operating while they seek city licenses.

Percilla (left) and Chris, who are part of a live/work exchange program, carry marijuana plants into a greenhouse in Mendocino County, Calif. on April 19, 2017. (Credit: Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty Images)

Percilla (left) and Chris, who are part of a live/work exchange program, carry marijuana plants into a greenhouse in Mendocino County, Calif. on April 19, 2017.
(Credit: Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty Images)

City lawyers are now tasked with drafting proposed regulations that lay out ground rules for businesses that grow, sell, process and distribute marijuana in Los Angeles before the ordinance comes back for another vote.

Council President Herb Wesson said that the package of proposed rules was “not totally complete” but that he wanted to kick off the process of drawing up the legal language for the complex regulations.

“We still have more than enough time to make adjustments,” Wesson said, trying to reassure council members who were uneasy about pressing ahead.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Related stories