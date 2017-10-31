Some L.A. Pot Growers, Manufacturers May Get Legal Grace Period Ahead of Licensing

Under a plan passed Tuesday by the City Council, Los Angeles could provide a grace period for some marijuana growers and manufacturers — allowing them to avoid prosecution and continue operating while they seek city licenses.

City lawyers are now tasked with drafting proposed regulations that lay out ground rules for businesses that grow, sell, process and distribute marijuana in Los Angeles before the ordinance comes back for another vote.

Council President Herb Wesson said that the package of proposed rules was “not totally complete” but that he wanted to kick off the process of drawing up the legal language for the complex regulations.

“We still have more than enough time to make adjustments,” Wesson said, trying to reassure council members who were uneasy about pressing ahead.

