Student Struck, Killed by Vehicle Near Middle School in Ontario

A student was struck and killed by a vehicle near a middle school in Ontario on Tuesday, officials said.

The incident was reported at the intersection of G Street and Grove Avenue near Wiltsey Middle School, according to James Q. Hammond, the Ontario-Montclair School District superintendent.

“Our condolences and thoughts go out to the family and friends of our student,” Hammond said.

“This is a difficult time for everyone, but I know our students and staff will lean on each other as they fondly remember their beloved classmate.

Please join me in extending our heartfelt sympathy to our student’s family.”

A male driver stayed at the scene and was cooperative with Ontario Police Department officials, authorities said.

There is no indication that drugs or alcohol were involved.