Watch the KTLA 5 Morning News Nov. 6-10 for two code words (daily schedule of code words will be updated below). Then come back to this page, http://ktla.com/party, to enter for your chance to win a 4-pack of tickets to the KOST 103.5 Holiday Kickoff Party at Disney California Adventure® Park on December 7 from 9:30pm to 1:30am. It’s your chance to share the spirit of the season with family and friends as you enjoy new and classic holiday magic, courtesy of KOST-FM and KTLA 5!