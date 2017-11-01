77-Year-Old Man Pleads Guilty to Murdering His Wife Inside Their San Pedro Home

A San Pedro man has pleaded guilty to murdering his wife inside their home two years ago, the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office said Wednesday.

George Matsumoto, 77, pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree murder in the slaying of his wife, Mary, the DA’s office said. He faces 19 years to life in state prison.

Prosecutors said that a family member, concerned for Mary’s safety, called for police to do a welfare check on the 72-year-old woman as no one had heard from her for several days. The Los Angeles Times reports that person was Mary’s daughter, who claimed at the time George had weapons in the house and he and Mary had been having marital problems.

When officers arrived, they found Mary dead in a bedroom where she had been shot three times to the head, prosecutors said. Authorities believed she had already been dead for 24 to 36 hours, the Times reports.

George, who was inside the home and “unresponsive,” was arrested then, the DA’s office said in a news release.

The 77-year-old man apparently believed his wife was having an affair, prosecutors said.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 12.