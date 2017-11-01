Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live in Los Angeles to see the exhibition ALBERT WATSON, KAOS at TASCHEN Gallery. The exhibition is Watson’s largest solo show in Los Angeles since the mid-90s.

According to TASCHEN Gallery, Watson’s celebrity portraiture, including his seminal portraits of David Bowie, Michael Jackson, Kate Moss, and Jack Nicholson, present an unparalleled ability to delve into the private persona behind the iconic façade. His dexterity as a master printer, hand-perfecting each edition in his New York studio, have made his photographic works some of the most collectable on the market today.

Now Through December 1st, 2017

Albert Watson, KAOS at TASCHEN Gallery

Los Angeles, CA 90048

(323) 852- 9098

If you have questions or complaints, please feel free to contact me at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com or call 1-323-460-5732.