Celebrity Hairstylist Larry Simms joined us live with celebrity approved products he swears by. Larry is on the Bravo show Invite Only Cabo and has amazing celebrity clients such as Kerry Washington, Mary J. Blige, Gabrielle Union, Queen Latifah etc. For more information on Larry, you can click on the website or follow him on Instagram @LarryJarahSims.
Celebrity Approved Hair Products With Larry Simms
-
Tom Petty’s Daughter Angered Over Early, Inaccurate Death Report
-
Flu Shots: Who Needs Them and Why
-
Celebrity Memorabilia Auction
-
Hair Coloring Tips With Celebrity Hair Colorist Rita Hazan
-
Irish Celebrity Chef Shares Beef Stew Ahead of Ireland Week in Los Angeles
-
-
Essential Training Tips for Your Dog With Celebrity Dog Trainer Brandon McMillan
-
JetSuiteX Lets You Travel Like A Celebrity
-
Hottest Fall Hair Trends With Celebrity Hairstylist Michael Kanyon
-
Football Inspired Workout With Celebrity Trainer Astrid Swan
-
Anya’s Preview for Getting Emmy Ready
-
-
Emmy Hair Trends with Obliphica
-
L’arganique Beaute Giveaway
-
Celebrity Make Up Artist, Spencer Barnes 5 Steps to Creating a Perfect Glow