Celebrity Approved Hair Products With Larry Simms

Posted 11:48 AM, November 1, 2017, by

Celebrity Hairstylist Larry Simms joined us live with celebrity approved products he swears by.  Larry is on the Bravo show Invite Only Cabo and has amazing celebrity clients such as Kerry Washington, Mary J. Blige, Gabrielle Union, Queen Latifah etc. For more information on Larry, you can click on the website or follow him on Instagram @LarryJarahSims.