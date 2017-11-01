Dodger Stadium Hosts a World Series Game 7 for First Time Ever

Dodger Stadium has staged concerts, soccer games, a Papal mass, even a bullfight.

But Wednesday will mark the first time baseball’s third-oldest ballpark will play host to Game 7 of a World Series.

The Dodgers forced a final game by defeating the Astros, 3-1, on Tuesday as Rich Hill and four relievers combined on a six-hitter.

Two World Series-clinching games have been played in Chavez Ravine, both against the Yankees: In 1978, when New York won in six games, and in 1963, when the Dodgers swept.

