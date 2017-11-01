× Dodgers Fans Downtrodden After Game 7 Loss

As the Astros rushed onto the field after the final out, Eric Beltran, 33, stood in stunned silence, staring straight ahead from the loge section at Dodger Stadium, where he’d bought standing-room-only tickets.

“It’s depressing to watch the other team celebrate on your own field,” he said. He thought the Dodgers would at least have “some fight” in them.

“It wasn’t even exciting for us,” he said of the game.

The only chance he was able to cheer was the single run scored when Andre Ethier singled during the sixth inning.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

'It’s gonna be a sad day in L.A. tomorrow': Dodgers fans devastated after Game 7 #WorldSeries loss https://t.co/J92BNbiSny w/ @sarahparvini — Hailey Branson-Potts (@haileybranson) November 2, 2017