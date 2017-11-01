Dodgers Fans Downtrodden After Game 7 Loss

Los Angeles Dodgers fans react during Game 7 of the 2017 World Series between the Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on Nov. 1, 2017. (Credit: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

As the Astros rushed onto the field after the final out, Eric Beltran, 33, stood in stunned silence, staring straight ahead from the loge section at Dodger Stadium, where he’d bought standing-room-only tickets.

“It’s depressing to watch the other team celebrate on your own field,” he said. He thought the Dodgers would at least have “some fight” in them.

“It wasn’t even exciting for us,” he said of the game.

The only chance he was able to cheer was the single run scored when Andre Ethier singled during the sixth inning.

