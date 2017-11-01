Free Doritos Locos Tacos at Taco Bell

America gets free Doritos Locos Taco on November 1st between 2pm-6pm at participating Taco Bell locations thanks to Houston Astros outfielder Cameron Maybin stealing a base in game 2 of the World Series.  For more information, you can click on the website or follow them on social media.