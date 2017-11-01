L.A. Sheriff’s Deputy Accused of Sexually Assaulting Third Female Inmate Inside Lynwood Jail

Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy who was arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting two female inmates inside a county jail earlier this year is now accused of attacking another woman inside the same facility, authorities said Wednesday.

Giancarlo Scotti, 31, was arrested on suspicion of rape and oral copulation under color of authority in September after two female inmates accused him of sexually assaulting them inside the Century Regional Detention Facility in Lynwood on the morning of Sept. 13, authorities have said.

But in a 28-page federal civil right lawsuit filed Tuesday, a third woman accused Scotti of forcing her to perform oral sex on him in August, at least a month before his arrest. The inmate, who was pregnant at the time of the alleged assault, was not among the women Scotti was accused of attacking in September, according to attorneys Justin Sterling and Erin Darling, who filed the suit.

In response to questions from The Times about the lawsuit, the Sheriff’s Department confirmed Wednesday it had uncovered an additional sexual assault allegation against the deputy in the course of its investigation.

