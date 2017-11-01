LAPD Asks Dodgers Fans to Celebrate Responsibly: ‘It’s Our Opportunity to Shine’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Los Angeles police say they’re prepared for a wild night if the Dodgers win the World Series Wednesday evening, but they’re asking fans to “celebrate responsibly.”

Speaking alongside a Fire Department deputy chief and one of the city’s main traffic engineers, Los Angeles Police Department Deputy Chief Robert Arcos asked fans to both be patient and responsible during and after the Dodgers' final duel with the Houston Astros.

“Be proud of your Los Angeles Dodgers. This has been historic – historic for the city of Los Angeles,” Arcos said. “We are all Angelenos here, we love this city, we love this baseball team. It’s our opportunity to shine.”

Asked about post-game security, Arcos indicated he’s prepared for the Boys in Blue to bring home a victory – the first World Series win for the Dodgers since 1988.

“After the game, when the Dodgers win today, the Dodgers will have a celebration on the field,” Arcos said.

Police will work to facilitate fans’ movement onto the field while simultaneously working to get those who don't want to stay out of the stadium expeditiously, he said.

So far – with Games 1, 2 and 6 in L.A. – only traffic and alcohol-related incidents have caused problems, Arcos said. He noted that conditions have gone from 104-degree heat in Game 1 to rain during Tuesday's Game 6.

In addition to a heavy presence at Dodger Stadium Wednesday, police will be deployed to “high-party-activity locations” including L.A. Live, he said.

Alongside L.A. police and firefighters, the California Highway Patrol, park rangers, alcohol and beverage control and the FBI will be at the game.

There’s been an increase in security and coordination with counter-terrorism teams since Tuesday’s deadly terror attack in New York City, Arcos said, but there is no specific threat to the stadium or L.A. The FBI has been involved in games since the National League Division Series, he said.

Heavy traffic, of course, is expected around 56,000-seat Dodger Stadium. Drivers are urged to be respectful of the surrounding residential areas of Echo Park and to be patient with delays, LADOT Chief of Special Events & Emergency Response Edward Yu said.

“As a Dodger fan, I’m excited to be here,” Yu said. “As a traffic engineer, it’s going to be very challenging.”