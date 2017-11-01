LAPD Takes Step to Prevent Violence After Final World Series Game Given Past Unrest Following L.A Sports Victories 

Posted 11:28 AM, November 1, 2017, by

Los Angeles, they say, loves a winner.

Unruly Lakers fans damage a police car in front of the Staples Center after the Lakers won the NBA championship in 2009. (Credit: Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Unruly Lakers fans damage a police car in front of the Staples Center after the Lakers won the NBA championship in 2009. (Credit: Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Maybe a bit too much. Big sports victories have sometimes been followed by celebrations that turned into violence. When the Los Angeles Lakers won the NBA World Championship in 2010, crowds spilled onto the streets of downtown L.A., looting businesses, attacking bystanders and setting fires. Dozens were arrested, and a moment of civic pride was tarnished.

Lakers victories in 2009 and 2000 also sparked unrest.

The Los Angeles Police Department doesn’t want to jinx the Dodgers’ chances in Game 7 Wednesday night at Dodger Stadium. But Los Angeles Police Chief Charlie Beck said his department is prepared for any eventuality.

Read the full story on LATimes.com

Related stories