Mark Mothersbaugh, Devo co-founder/Composer

Mark Mothersbaugh is a musician, singer, composer and co-founder of the iconic 1970s and 80s rock/synth-pop group Devo. The group’s music and social commentary had a core group of devoted fans, with their biggest hit “Whip It” making it to number 14 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart in 1980.

In the mid 80s, Mark began writing music for TV and movies beginning with “Pee-Wee’s Playhouse.” Since then, he’s written music for more than 80 film and TV projects. Among his works: “Rugrats” and a number of Wes Anderson films including “Bottle Rocket,” “Rushmore,” “The Royal Tennenbaums” and “The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou.” His latest project “Thor: Ragnarok” opens in U.S. theaters on November 1st.

During this podcast, Mark talks about how he discovered music as a child, the history of Devo, and his career as a composer for film and TV.

