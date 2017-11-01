‘Multiple Parties Down’ After Shooting at Colorado Walmart, Police Say

Multiple people were down in a shooting at a Colorado Walmart Wednesday, according to police.
It happened at 9900 Grant Street in Thornton early Wednesday evening. Responding officers evacuated the store.
Police asked that people stay away from the area. But the local police department later tweeted, at about 6:35 p.m., that the incident was “not an active shooter situation.”
No information has been released by police about possible injuries or fatalities.
39.868041 -104.971924