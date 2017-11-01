‘Multiple Parties Down’ After Shooting at Colorado Walmart, Police Say

Multiple people were down in a shooting at a Colorado Walmart Wednesday, according to police.

It happened at 9900 Grant Street in Thornton early Wednesday evening. Responding officers evacuated the store.

Police asked that people stay away from the area. But the local police department later tweeted, at about 6:35 p.m., that the incident was “not an active shooter situation.”

No information has been released by police about possible injuries or fatalities.

#ThorntonWalmartShooting At this time this is NOT an active shooter. Active crime sceneWe will update as info becomes available. pic.twitter.com/EZgSOtb6yy — Thornton Police Dept (@ThorntonPolice) November 2, 2017

Shopper sent me video of empty Walmart after customers evacuated after shooting at Thornton Walmart- 9900 Grant St.@KDVR @channel2kwgn pic.twitter.com/4XpssLo21r — Gregory Nieto (@greg_nieto) November 2, 2017

We continue to see emergency vehicles racing both north and south on I-25. We’re getting closer to scene of reported Walmart shooting — Michael Konopasek (@MikeKonopasek) November 2, 2017

Shooting just occurred at Walmart, 9900 Grant St, multiple parties down. Please stay away from the area. pic.twitter.com/MdffbTPLKl — Thornton Police Dept (@ThorntonPolice) November 2, 2017