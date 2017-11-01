Parent Killed After Holding Teacher Hostage at Riverside School ID’d

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The man who was killed following a lengthy police standoff during which he was holding a teacher hostage at his child's elementary school in Riverside was identified early Wednesday morning.

The incident began unfolding at Castleview Elementary School around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday and lasted about six hours as officials attempted to negotiate with the man, the Riverside Police Department said in a press release.

That man has been identified as Riverside resident Luvelle Kennon, 27. He died in the hospital after being shot by police.

The teacher involved, 70-year-old Linda Montgomery, was safe after the incident but "traumatized," officers said.

Castleview lists her as a first-grade teacher on its website. Her daughter and granddaughter told reporters she has taught at the school for decades.

The incident occurred during the lunch hour and students were not present in the barricaded classroom.

Students were evacuated to nearby Castleview Park on Tuesday and school has been canceled for the rest of the week, officials said.

Police repeatedly referred to Kennon as a "parent" but did not refer to him as a "father."

He apparently flouted visitor protocol and forced himself onto the campus, then became upset and barricaded himself inside the classroom.

The incident prompted a hefty law enforcement response including a SWAT team, bomb squad and crisis negotiators.

It's not clear whether Kennon was armed, but police said some type of smoke was observed inside a classroom. Detectives are also looking at a bag he apparently had with him when he arrived at the school.

Police are also investigating whether he had any prior contact with Mongomery and what might have triggered Tuesday's incident.

33.937770 -117.343050