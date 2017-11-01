Taco Bell Is Giving Out Free Tacos Wednesday as Part of World Series Promotion

It’s redemption day: Taco Bell is giving away a free Doritos Locos taco to anyone who wants one on Wednesday.
The deal was triggered by Houston Astros outfielder Cameron Maybin’s stolen base in the top of the 11th inning during game two of the World Series, as part of the fast-food chain’s “Steal a Base, Steal a Taco” promotion.
Anyone can visit a participating Taco Bell from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and redeem one free Doritos Locos taco.
Maybin gave a nod to the promotion himself when he celebrated his stolen base on Twitter with a gif of Oprah.
“What’s better than a win in extra innings? Free @tacobell! Proud to be America’s #StealABaseStealATaco guy. You ALL get free tacos on 11/1!” Maybin tweeted.
Taco Bell also tweeted about the big moment.
The free Doritos Locos taco is limited to one per person at participating locations only.