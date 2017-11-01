‘The People Spoke’: Dodgers’ Hill Takes Time Between Pitches to Let Fans Boo Astros’ Gurriel

There is a time to stand up for your teammates, for justice, for what you believe to be right.

This, presumably, was not that time. This was the World Series, and an elimination game at that. So that might have been the greatest testament to what Rich Hill did Tuesday: He put his sense of right and wrong ahead of winning and losing, at least for a few moments.

It had been four days since Yuli Gurriel of the Houston Astros had slanted his eyes and used a racial slur to mock Yu Darvish, the Dodgers’ Japanese-born pitcher.

Hill still was bothered that Commissioner Rob Manfred had decided not to suspend Gurriel during the World Series.

