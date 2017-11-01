‘The People Spoke’: Dodgers’ Hill Takes Time Between Pitches to Let Fans Boo Astros’ Gurriel

There is a time to stand up for your teammates, for justice, for what you believe to be right.

Rich Hill stepped off the mound so the crowd could jeer, made a pitch, stepped off the mound for another round of jeers, made another pitch. He turned into a veritable Pedro Baez, lingering between pitches so the crowd could rev up its vocal cords once again. He is seen in the second inning pitching against the Houston Astros during Game 6 of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 31, 2017 in Los Angeles. (Credit: Harry How/Getty Images)

This, presumably, was not that time. This was the World Series, and an elimination game at that. So that might have been the greatest testament to what Rich Hill did Tuesday: He put his sense of right and wrong ahead of winning and losing, at least for a few moments.

It had been four days since Yuli Gurriel of the Houston Astros had slanted his eyes and used a racial slur to mock Yu Darvish, the Dodgers’ Japanese-born pitcher.

Hill still was bothered that Commissioner Rob Manfred had decided not to suspend Gurriel during the World Series.

