Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Simi Valley police are investigating after three dogs were shot with a BB gun in the backyard of a residence, authorities said Thursday. One of the dogs, named Lucky, suffered a life-threatening injury after being hit in the chest and is being treated at an animal hospital, according to a GoFundMe page. Kimberly Cheng reports from Simi Valley for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Nov. 2, 2017.