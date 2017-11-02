× 3 Men Sought in Chino Hills Home Burglary Captured on Surveillance: Police

Three men who broke into a Chino Hills home and were caught on surveillance video are being sought by detectives, authorities said Thursday.

The burglary occurred in the 2100 block of San Tropez Court about 1:40 a.m. Monday, according to a news release from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

The burglary victim called 911 after he saw a “shadowy subject” trying to enter through the rear door, according to the release. Deputies arrived but couldn’t find the intruders.

The victim told investigators the only items taken from the home were two hoverboards.

Surveillance video captured the three men as then went through the home’s garage; one man was carrying a handgun, authorities said.

The individuals are described a white man and two black men, all in their early 20s, wearing light and dark clothing.

The video showed the white man in a tank top, apparently holding a gun, and the two black men in dark hoodies. One hoodie read “Legend” while the other said “Thrasher.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 909-364-2000. Anonymous tipsters can dial 800-782-7463 or go to wetip.com.

Three suspects break into the garage of a Chino Hills home one armed with a handgun https://t.co/Bw69BjdbR1 pic.twitter.com/GDpwL3F6S4 — Chino Hills PD (@ChinoHills_PD) November 2, 2017