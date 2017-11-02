Dana Point Man Arrested, Charged With Murdering Mother 23 Years Ago

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Dana Point man has been arrested Thursday in connection with the death of his mother, who was bludgeoned to death 23 years ago in her Newport Beach home, officials said.

John Henry Van Uden III, 70, was taken into custody as he got off his boat by Newport Beach police, according to a statement issued by the Orange County District Attorney's Office.

He had been charged on Oct. 26 with one felony count of murder, and a sentencing enhancement will be sought based on the claim that he killed her for financial gain, prosecutors said.

His mother, Frances Marjorie Van Uden, was attacked in her home in the 1200 block of Keel Drive on March 3, 1994, when she was 76, DA's officials said. She was a mother to three children, including John, and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, officials said.

Marjorie's body was discovered in her living room two days after her death after neighbors expressed concern over not seeing her, and Newport Beach officers found she had suffered significant blunt-force trauma to the back of her head.

A homicide investigation was immediately opened, and John was identified as a suspect early on, prosecutors said. However, it took 23 years to build a case.

Last week would have been Marjorie's 100th birthday, according to Newport Beach Police Chief Jon Lewis.

John was being held without bail and is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday, Nov. 6.

The investigation remains open and detectives could not provide additional details.

Anyone with information can contact submit a tip via 800-550-6273 or by contacting Supervising Investigator Kory Degraffenreid at 714-347-8492.