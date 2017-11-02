Eight people were honored with awards by Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey for their work in helping a girl being violently sexually abused, a domestic violence victim and a baby left in a hot car. Steve Kuzj reports for the KTLA 5 News at 1 on Nov. 2, 2017.
L.A. County District Attorney Awards Good Samaritans Who Helped Prosecute Criminals
