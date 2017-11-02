× LAPD Investigating Second Woman’s Accusation Against Harvey Weinstein

The Los Angeles Police Department on Thursday confirmed it is investigating the case of a second woman who claims wrongdoing at the hands of producer Harvey Weinstein.

An LAPD spokesman said only that the allegation occurred in 2015. The exact nature of the claims were not immediately clear. A law enforcement source described the alleged behavior as lewd acts.

Weinstein is also under investigation in Beverly Hills, New York and London.

Weinstein’s representative denied any allegation of criminal behavior.

