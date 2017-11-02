Las Vegas Shooter Had Been Losing Money for 2 Years, Was Going Through ‘Depression’: Sheriff

The man who shot hundreds and killed 58 at the Route 91 Harvest music festival a month ago was a narcissist who may have seen his image as a high-rolling gambler declining, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo said as the investigation into the Oct. 1 shooting rampage entered its second month.

“He was going through some bouts of depression. But he was status-driven,” Lombardo said in a wide-ranging interview with 8 News Now in Las Vegas that offered the first hints of what might have driven 64-year-old Stephen Paddock to open fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel.

Paddock had been losing money for two years, Lombardo said, and had been showing signs of depression.

“Since September 2015, he’s lost a significant amount of wealth, and I think that might have been a determining factor on what he was determined to do,” Lombardo said in his Wednesday night interview.

