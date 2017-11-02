Man Shot After Allegedly Firing at Sheriff’s Deputies in Compton

An armed man accused of firing at deputies in Compton was shot and wounded in a deputy-involved shooting after a SWAT team responded Thursday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The SWAT team was dispatched to the area of Aranbe Avenue and Lucien Street about 2:40 p.m. after Compton Sheriff’s Station deputy personnel came under fire, a news release from the Sheriff’s Department stated.

Several roads were subsequently blocked off as authorities contained the area and sought to “bring about a safe resolution,” the release said.

The SWAT team surrounded a single-story home where the man, believed to be the suspect, appeared to be trying to avoid them.

He was standing next to the residence when he was shot shortly before 4:30 p.m., Sky5 aerial video showed. He immediately slumped to the ground as a small dog scurried by him.

Multiple law enforcement personnel swarmed the outside of the home and provided him with medical assistance before paramedics arrived and placed him onto a stretcher, the footage showed. He was taken to an awaiting ambulance for transport.

His condition was not immediately known.

A short time after, the Sheriff’s Department tweeted that the “threat” had been “neutralized.”

At one point, the man was carrying what appeared to be some type of firearm; it was not immediately clear, based on the aerial footage, whether he was holding it at the time he was shot.

No deputies were injured during the incident, which remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to call the department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers by dialing 800-222-8477.