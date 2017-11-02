× Police: Man Brought Child to Help Shoplift at Glendale Rite-Aid

Glendale police are hoping the public can help identify a man they accuse of shoplifting from a local Rite-Aid and using a child as an accessory to the crime.

The man could be seen in security footage entering the store’s 707 N. Pacific Ave. location on Oct. 26 around 6:42 p.m., accompanied by the child. Tahnee Lightfoot, a spokeswoman for the Glendale Police Department, said the two went to the liquor aisle where the man grabbed a bottle of alcohol, removed its anti-theft device and hid the bottle in his pants.

The child stood next to and watched the man throughout this process.

Lightfoot said the two next made their way toward the store’s candy aisle, where the man stuffed candy into the child’s backpack.

