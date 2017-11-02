String of 12 Smash-and-Grab Robberies Targets Small San Gabriel Valley Eateries, Shops

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

At least 12 smash and grab robberies struck small businesses across the San Gabriel Valley early Thursday morning, authorities said.

Six such incidents were reported overnight across San Dimas, another five in Azusa and one in Glendora, according to officials with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and local police.

Most the locations were small restaurants and fast-food spots, though two liquor stores and a beauty supply shop were also hit.

Officials did not specify whether they believe the incidents are related, and a description of the suspect or suspects had not yet been released Thursday morning.

Stores in Azusa seemed to be struck first, with a robbery first being reported at 1:25 a.m., said Cpl. Cherie Miller with the Azusa Police Department.

Investigators had not yet determined what time other robberies occurred, but Miller said Louie's Liquor on Foothill Boulevard, Tasty BBQ Kitchen and Super Liquor on Citrus Avenue and Pieology and Chinese Taste on Alosta Avenue were all targeted.

At some locations cash and other personal property were taken, while at others nothing was missing.

In San Dimas, money was not missing at all the locations whose windows were smashed, either, according to L.A. County Sheriff's Sgt. Bodell.

The six business effected there were all hit between 2 and 3 a.m. and include O Sushi and Grill and La Villa Kitchen on Via Verde, and Daily Donuts, Inland Beauty and Supply, Chopsticks House and Baskin-Robbins on West Arrow Highway.

The owners of Daily Donuts told deputies they saw two men wearing hoodies escaping the scene in a dark-colored sedan as their family, including their daughter, was coming in to work in the morning.

It's not clear what time the ice cream shop on the 800 block of Route 66 in Glendora was robbed, said Tricia Ayers, a public information officer for the Glendora Police Department.

An undisclosed amount of cash was taken from the store, she added.

Detectives were working to put together a suspect description and determine whether the crime scenes are related.

Investigators are also hoping to uncover security camera footage showing the perpetrators' faces. In one such video obtained so far four suspects are seen with their faces fully covered, Glendora police said.