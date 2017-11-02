Viral Foods to Try Right Now With Insider

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Senior Correspondent for INSIDER Aly Weisman joined us live with viral foods you should try right now. Aly brought everything from a Cheetos pizza, a spaghetti donut, jiggly cheesecake, succulent cupcakes and more. Insider food is the place for all things food-related, including recipes, hacks, good eats and more. For more information, click HERE or follow them on social media. For more information on the food featured in the segment, see the details and links below.

The Big Fat Fatty Sandwich / Fat Sal's

Interesting Fact: If you eat the whole thing in under 40 minutes, you get it for free. Only 3 people have eaten it all. Otherwise costs $49.99

Flamin' Hot Cheetos Pizza / Ameci Pizza Kitchen

Interesting Fact: Each pie uses 8 bags of Cheetos, every day they got thru 150 bags of Cheetos.

Pop Pasta / Pasta Doughnuts:

Interesting Fact: No store front at the moment but has the longest lines at Smorgasburg and food fairs around NYC.

Cheesetella /Jiggly Cheesecakes:

Interesting Fact: Korean chain that recently opened in LA, known as "Castellas" first became popular in Japan and Taiwan

Succulent Cupcakes

Interesting Fact: Everything handmade by 33-year-old Canadian baker, Jennifer Riley. "Soil" is made of graham crackers and brown frosting

Rainbow Bagels

Interesting Fact: INSIDER video has nearly 73 million views.