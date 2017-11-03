17 Malnourished Sheep Rescued From Livestock Auction in Ontario

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Nineteen sheep, most of them neglected and malnourished, were rescued from a livestock auction in Ontario Thursday. Two of the animals later died. An animal rescue group in Canyon Country said they were in bad shape by the time they got them -- one volunteer described the sheep as being in some of the worst conditions he's ever seen. The rescue group is trying to raise money to care for the animals and nurse them back to health. Kacey Montoya reports from Canyon Country for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Nov. 3, 2017.

