2 Men Charged in Connection With Fatal Shooting at Westminster Club

Two men have been charged in connection with the killing of a man and the shooting of another outside of a club in Westminster last week, Orange County District Attorney’s officials announced Friday.

Ming Quang Tran, 40, of Santa Ana, was charged with two felony counts, including murder and assault with a firearm, a news release said.

About 1:30 a.m. Oct. 28, Tran allegedly fired gunshots in the direction of Huy Phan, 53, and a man described as Phan’s associate, Hai H., 47, outside Club Bleu on Beach Boulevard in Westminster, officials said.

Phan was shot in the head and was transferred to a local hospital, where he died from the gunshot wound. Hai H. was struck in the lower body and survived his injuries, officials said.

Tran was arrested on Thursday about 12:30 a.m. at his residence in Santa Ana.

Hung Khac Chow, 46, of Fountain Valley, who was also allegedly at the club when the shooting occurred, was arrested and later charged on suspicion of acting as an accessory to Tran. Both men were scheduled to be arraigned Friday, officials said.

They allegedly left the scene after the shooting, police said.

A Halloween party was going on at the time and about 100 people were in attendance, Westminster Police Department officials said after the incident. Several witnesses, including some who were wearing costumes, were interviewed at the scene.

