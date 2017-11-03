× Amber Alert Issued in L.A. County After 1-Month-Old Boy Abducted in Fort Tejon Area

The California Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert for Los Angeles and several other counties after a 1-month-old boy was abducted by his father in the Fort Tejon area Friday afternoon, authorities said.

The baby was kidnapped while his family was headed northbound on the 5 Freeway near the 138, according to Lt. Leo Bauer with the Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station.

They stopped due to an argument with the parents, and the father of one of two children in the vehicle threatened to kill himself, Bauer said.

He grabbed the boy and took off in a 2007 Chevrolet pickup truck, with California license plate No. 02390P1.

The other child is safe with his mother, according to Bauer.

The suspect, identified as 42-year-old Jeffrey Gomes, “should be considered armed and dangerous,” according to the Amber Alert. Bauer said he the man was armed with a handgun.

Gomes is described as Hispanic, standing 6-feet tall and weighing 207 pounds, according to CHP. He is believed to be wearing a gray long-sleeved shirt, dark blue jones and a gray hat.

The baby was identified as Jefferson Gomes. CHP described the infant as Asian, with brown hair, brown eyes and weighing about 12 pounds. He is believed to be wearing a navy blue onesie.

Photos of the pair were not immediately provided.

The Amber Alert is in effect in Los Angeles, Kern, Kings, Tulare and Fresno counties.

Anyone who sees the vehicle, suspect or child is urged to call 911.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

KTLA’s Nidia Becerra contributed to this story.