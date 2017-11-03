As Snow Falls in the Sierra Nevada, a Chance of Showers Forecast Across SoCal This Weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Nothing says fall in Southern California like cloudy skies, temperatures in the 60s and the off chance of light showers.

People across the Southland can thank a weak cold front moving south along the West Coast for the chance to break out their fall sweaters and coats.

Those seeking traditional fall weather should head to the Sierra Nevada, where one to two feet of snow is expected at some mountain passes.

The front will bring widespread but light rainfall as it passes over the San Francisco Bay Area on Friday.

A storm system will bring rain chances to SW CA Fri-Mon. Lower confidence in timing and rainfall amounts; stay tuned. #CAwz #LArain pic.twitter.com/7Yk7lWxFJC — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) November 1, 2017

First Winter Storm of the Season! Prepare for winter driving conditions if planning travel over the Sierra this weekend. #NVWx #CAWx pic.twitter.com/t84Tk5xyoq — NWS Reno (@NWSReno) November 2, 2017