Ask the Doc With Veterinarian Doc Halligan: Keeping Your Pets Happy & Healthy

Renowned veterinarian, author, and celebrity spokesperson Karen “Doc” Halligan and the Chief Veterinary Officer of The Lucy Pet Foundation will join us live with to answer viewer questions on how to keep your pets happy and healthy. The Lucy Pet Foundation Spay and Neuter Bus will be at Vallarta Supermarket on Friday, Nov. 2 from 10a-4p (19725 VanOwen St in Winnetka) and on Saturday, Nov. 3 at Food 4 Less from 10-4p (1748 W Jefferson Blvd in Los Angeles). For more information, click HERE.