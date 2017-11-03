Body of Missing Minnesota Man Found After Crash in Santa Clarita Area of Angeles National Forest

A 21-year-old Minnesota man who went missing last week was found dead Thursday at the scene of a solo vehicle crash in the in the Santa Clarita area of the Angeles National Forest.

Authorities found the body of Vincent Tyler Marcelo Babudro and his vehicle off Little Tujunga Canyon Road, about 4 miles east of Placerita Canyon Road. A crash apparently caused his vehicle to maneuver off the roadway and off a steep embankment, officials said Friday.

Authorities believe the crash occurred sometime after 10 p.m. on Oct. 26., the California Highway Patrol said.

Babudro had been visiting family in California when he told his aunt that he was going to take a drive “to the ocean then to the mountains” on the evening of Oct. 26. His family had not heard from him since he left for the drive, and his phone last pinged at a location near La Tuna Canyon, according to a GoFundMe page set up to locate Babudro.

His family reported him missing to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Search and rescue teams were dispatched to look for Babudro and his aunt searched “countless” miles in an effort to find him, the fundraising page said.

The crash is still under investigation.