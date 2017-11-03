Burning Car Slams Into East L.A. Home After Rolling Down 60 Freeway Ramp

A burning car slammed into a home in East L.A. Friday afternoon after rolling down a freeway exit ramp, authorities said.

The black Lexus was traveling on the eastbound 60 Freeway at about 2:30 p.m. when it smashed into a home in the 300 block of Bonnie Beach Place, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.

It was not immediately clear how the driver lost control of the vehicle or why it was on fire.

No one was home at the time, and no serious injuries were reported, said Joey Napoli, a fire department spokesman.

*Vehicle into Structure w/Fire* #ELA 300 Blk Bonnie Beach. Car on Fire rolled down off ramp into house. Smoke damage only to house. pic.twitter.com/glZ7AsPWQq — LACounty Fire PIO (@LACoFDPIO) November 3, 2017

PHOTO: #EastLA Vehicle on fire on off ramp rolled down hill into house. Quick attack of car fire prevented spread to house. pic.twitter.com/UYFZmGqQaJ — LACounty Fire PIO (@LACoFDPIO) November 3, 2017