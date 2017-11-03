Cellphone Video Captures Violent Confrontation Between Manhattan Beach Police, Transient

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cellphone video captured a violent confrontation between Manhattan Beach police officers and a homeless man believed to have been armed with a knife on El Porto Beach. Police said that prior to the confrontation this past Monday, they had received numerous phone calls about a transient who was acting extremely aggressive toward people. There was little police could do, however, until he allegedly stole a knife and then threatened people at a restaurant, according to authorities. Mary Beth McDade reports from Manhattan Beach for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Nov. 3, 2017.