CEO of L.A. Medical Marketing Firm Found Guilty of Hiring Drug Dealer in Failed Plot to Kill Business Rival

The chief executive of a Los Angeles medical marketing firm was found guilty Friday of hiring a drug dealer to kill a business rival.

David Phillips, the 36-year-old former head of NKP Medical Marketing, was found guilty in Los Angeles federal court of arranging the murder-for-hire plot, according to defense attorney, Glen Jonas.

“We respectfully disagree with the verdict,” said Jonas. The lawyer said Phillips would appeal.

The plot was disrupted by agents of Homeland Security Investigations in New Orleans and Los Angeles. An alleged methamphetamine trafficker, who was the target of a separate drug investigation, was heard discussing a “hit” on a tapped telephone line late last year, court records show.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

34.021122 -118.396466