The Americans who fought in World War II were of varying ethnicities, races and genders, and a photo project in Thousand Oaks is paying tribute to all those servicemen and women — including one Navy veteran who wrote about her experiences in the book "Mother Was a Gunner's Mate."

Simone Boyce reports for the KTLA 5 News at 1 on November 3, 2017.