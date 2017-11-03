Greater Palm Springs – Renaissance Indian Wells getaway

Find your oasis in Greater Palm Springs. For amazing deals on vacation getaways – go to VisitGreaterPalmSprings.com now. This weekend, the KTLA 5 Morning News is offering you a chance at a fabulous trip to the Renaissance Indian Wells Resort & Spa, including 2 nights at the resort, dinner for 2 at SPC restaurant, and a pair of 50-minute spa treatments. Watch the KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on Sunday 8-10am for the Code Word, then come back to this page and enter below. See rules below. Good luck!

KTLA LLC

PRESENTS

“RENAISSANCE INDIAN WELLS GETAWAY 2017”

SWEEPSTAKES

OFFICIAL RULES

SPONSOR

KTLA LLC, 5800 Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles, California 90028

SWEEPSTAKES DATES

The Sweepstakes begins on November 5, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. and ends at 11:59:59 p.m. Pacific Time on November 5, 2017 (the “Sweepstakes Period”). All entries must be submitted and received within this time period. Any entries not received within the Sweepstakes Period will be disqualified.

HOW TO ENTER

NO PURCHASE NECESSSARY.

Watch for a code word on KTLA-TV during the KTLA 5 Morning News from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. on Sunday, November 5, 2017. The code word will be provided and displayed onscreen during the broadcast listed above. After the code word is announced, go to http://www.ktla.com/chill to enter the code word and complete and submit the online entry form by the deadline indicated above. You must provide all information requested on the entry form, including name and telephone number. You must also have a valid e-mail account in order for your entry to be eligible. Incomplete entries will be disqualified. Entries containing incorrect code words or no code word at all will be disqualified. Copies or other mechanical reproductions, facsimiles, entries containing technical or electronic reproductions, entries containing attached files are not eligible and will be rejected. In the event of a dispute regarding the identity of an entrant, the holder of the e-mail account will be deemed the person who submitted the entry. Entries become the exclusive property of Sponsor and will not be returned or acknowledged. Limit one entry per person/e-mail address per Round. Multiple entries from the same person during the same Round will be disqualified. Sponsor is not responsible for entries that are lost, late, misaddressed or misdirected due to technical or computer failures, errors or data loss of any kind, lost or unavailable internet connections, or failed incomplete, garbled or deleted computer or networks transmissions, inability to access the website or online service, or any other technical error or malfunction.

ELIGIBILITY

Void Where Prohibited By Law.

This Sweepstakes is void where prohibited by law. This Sweepstakes is open only to legal residents of California who reside within the counties of Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, Riverside, Ventura, Kern and Inyo in California who are age 21 years of age or older as of November 5, 2017. Employees of other media companies (radio and television), Sponsor, and their respective parent corporations, subsidiaries, or affiliates, and such employees’ immediate family or household members are not eligible to enter or win the Sweepstakes.

PRIZE AND WINNER SELECTION

One (1) Winner will be selected in a random drawing from all eligible entries in the Sweepstakes within forty-eight (48) hours of the conclusion of the Sweepstakes.

The odds of winning depend on the number of valid entries received in each Round. If the selected winner is not eligible, fails to give the correct code word, declines the prize, or cannot be contacted within twenty-four (24) hours of the initial notification (including, but not limited to, failure to return a phone call from Sponsor), the prize will be forfeited and may be awarded to an alternate winner randomly selected by Sponsor from all remaining valid entries for that particular day.

The Winner will receive:

Two nights of accommodations for two people in one double-occupancy room at the Renaissance Indian Wells Resort and Spa, 44400 Indian Wells Lane, Indian Wells, CA, 92210 (“the Resort”)

Dinner for two people at SPC restaurant, located within the Resort, during the Winner’s stay

Two 50-minute massage or facial spa treatments, during the Winner’s stay, at Spa Esmeralda, located within the Resort

The Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) of the Prize is $1,150.00.

Prize expires September 15, 2018. Hotel accommodations are subject to availability and blackout dates. Hotel accommodations must be reserved in advance. Prize is only valid Sunday through Friday. Prize is not valid as part of a group convention at the Resort. Prize is not valid during the following holiday periods and special event periods:

New Year’s Eve

Valentine’s Day

President’s Day Weekend

Easter/Spring break weeks

Coachella

Stagecoach

Desert Trip music festivals

BNP Paribas Tennis Weeks

Memorial Day Weekend

Fourth of July Weekend

Labor Day Weekend

Thanksgiving and Christmas Holidays

All federal, state, and local taxes associated with the Prize, as well as all other costs or expenses involved in obtaining and participating in the Prize and any Prize related activity is the responsibility of the Winner, including, but not limited to, travel to and from the Resort, gratuities, parking and any money or incidentals spent within the Resort. Prizes are awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee, expressed or implied, being provided by Sponsor or Prize Provider.

The Prize is not replaceable if lost, stolen, or destroyed, not transferable or redeemable for cash, and may not be sold, exchanged, assigned, traded, rescheduled to dates other than as set forth above, or substituted for another prize, except at the sole discretion of Sponsor and/or Prize Provider, or as provided in these rules. Sponsor and Prize Provider reserve the right to substitute a prize of equal or greater value for the Prize. Attractions and entertainment are seasonal and subject to change without notice. The Event Tickets may not be used in conjunction with any other promotion or offer. Prize is subject to restrictions, including those stated on the prize certificates. The Winner understands and agrees that he/she is responsible for any actions, claims or liabilities of any of his/her guests.

The Winner will be notified that they have been selected as a winner by telephone or by e-mail.

The winner may be required to present valid identification and the winner and his or her guest (and parent or legal guardian of guest who is a minor) may be required to sign a Statement of Eligibility and Liability and Publicity Release (“the Release”) by the deadline established by Sponsor in order to receive the prize. If these requirements are fulfilled, the winner must pick up or take delivery of the prize by the deadline established by Sponsor.

GENERAL CONDITIONS

If for any reason, the Internet-related portion of these sweepstakes is not capable of running as planned, including infection by computer virus, tampering, fraud, technical failure, or any other cause which corrupts or threatens the administration, security or integrity of the sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to terminate or suspend the sweepstakes or any portion of the sweepstakes. ANY ATTEMPT TO DAMAGE OR UNDERMINE THE FAIR AND LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THESE SWEEPSTAKES WILL RESULT IN DISQUALIFICATION FROM THE SWEEPSTAKES. Information submitted in Internet entries, including entrant’s name, address, e-mail address, etc., will be used by Sponsor for marketing and promotional purposes.

Sponsor reserves the right not to display code word onscreen due to the coverage of breaking news or other unforeseen circumstances. Should Sponsor choose not to display code words on any day during any Round of the Sweepstakes Period for reasons listed above, Sponsor reserves the right (but are not required) to do one of the following:

Extend the Sweepstakes Period so that the code word not displayed as originally scheduled may be displayed at a different time and/or on a different day

Display the code words during another KTLA-TV news broadcast

Take no action

Any and all schedule changes for the display of code words will be listed on the KTLA website at http://www.ktla.com/chill to the extent possible.

By participating in this Sweepstakes, you agree to release and hold harmless Sponsor, Prize Provider and their respective parents , subsidiaries, and affiliates, and the officers, directors, agents, and employees of all such companies from any and all damages, injuries, claims, causes of action, liabilities, expenses or losses of any kind resulting from your participation in this sweepstakes, and/or your acceptance, possession, use, or misuse of any prize and any prize related activity and travel related thereto, including without limitation, personal injury, death, property damage, defamation, infringement of intellectual property rights, and claims based on the rights of publicity and privacy.

Sponsor, Prize Provider and their affiliates and agents (collectively, the “Released Parties”) are not responsible for changes made to the Prizes being awarded, including any delay, cancellation or postponement of the Prize events, and are under no obligation to provide a substitute prize. The Released Parties are not responsible for any typographical or other error in the printing or advertising of the offer, administration or execution of the Sweepstakes or in the announcements of the prizes/prize winners.

Under no circumstances shall the Released Parties be liable for indirect, incidental, consequential, special or exemplary damages, attorneys’ fees or any other damages.

Neither the failure of any Released Party to insist upon or enforce strict performance of any provision of these Official Rules or the failure, delay or omission by any Released Party in exercising any right with respect to any term of these Official Rules, will be construed as a waiver or relinquishment to any extent of such Released Party’s right to assert or rely upon any such provision or right in that or any other instance. In the event there is a discrepancy or inconsistency between disclosures or other statements contained in any sweepstakes promotional materials and the terms and conditions of these Official Rules, these Official Rules shall prevail and govern.

All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules, or the rights and obligations of entrants and Sponsor in connection with these Sweepstakes shall be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of the State of California, without giving effect to any choice of law or conflict of law rules or provisions. All disputes arising out of or relating to any prize provided by Prize Provider shall be solely and exclusively brought in state or federal courts within Los Angeles County, California. Such claims shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, and all such claims shall be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, but in no event to include attorneys’ fees.

By participating in these sweepstakes, you also agree to have your name, photograph, voice, biographical information, and likeness used in any and all media for promotional purposes relating to these sweepstakes or future similar sweepstakes without further compensation or notice, except as prohibited by law.

For a copy of the Official Rules or the name of the winners, send a self-addressed envelope to “RENAISSANCE INDIAN WELLS GETAWAY 2017″, KTLA-TV, Attn: Creative Services, 5800 Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles, California 90028, by January 31, 2018. The winners’ names will be available after the winners have been verified and the prizes have been awarded.

These Sweepstakes are subject to the privacy policy of KTLA, as posted on the KTLA website at http://www.ktla.com/privacypolicy. These Sweepstakes are also subject to the KTLA Terms of Service at http://www.ktla.com/termsofservice.