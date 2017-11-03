How to Survive Daylight Saving Time With the Sleep Doctor Dr. Breus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Sleep Doctor Dr. Michael Breus joined us live with strategies on surviving Daylight Saving. For more information on Dr. Breus, visit his website or follow him on social media. For more information on his book “The Power of When – Discover Your Chronotype – And the Best Time to Eat Lunch, Ask for a Raise, Have Sex, Write a Novel, Take Your Meds and More” click HERE.