“Made in Italy” Exhibit at Petersen Automotive Museum

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live on Museum Row for “MADE IN ITALY”, a partnership between the Petersen Automotive Museum and Maserati, which provides an interactive exhibit teaching guests how an elite Italian automobile is manufactured. So, “Made in Italy” details the process of bringing the Maserati Levante luxury SUV to market; from concept to creation.

“Made in Italy”

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

If you have questions or complaints, please feel free to contact me at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com or call 1-323-460-5732.