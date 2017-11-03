“Made in Italy” Exhibit at Petersen Automotive Museum

Gayle Anderson was live on Museum Row for “MADE IN ITALY”, a partnership between the Petersen Automotive Museum and Maserati, which provides an interactive exhibit teaching guests how an elite Italian automobile is manufactured. So, “Made in Italy” details the process of bringing the Maserati Levante luxury SUV to market; from concept to creation.
“Made in Italy”
Petersen Automotive Museum
6060 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles
