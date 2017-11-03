Police Release Surveillance Video of Riverside Shooting in Hopes of Finding Man and Woman Involved

Authorities on Friday released surveillance video showing a shooting that occurred in Riverside last month, in hopes of finding a man and woman who were involved.

The incident occurred near the 3500 block of University Avenue about 3 a.m. on Oct. 15. Two people who were in separate groups near a bar allegedly exchanged gunfire and those involved in the altercation fled the scene before authorities arrived, Riverside Police Department officials said in a news release.

Video showed a man running down a sidewalk where he pulled a gun and turned around to fire in the direction he was fleeing from. The video also shows a woman crouching behind cars a short distance away from where the man fired the gun.

The timestamp on the video footage showed the man and the woman walking together at the scene just minutes after the shooting occurred.

Everyone involved in the incident left the scene before police could determine if anyone had been injured, officials said.

Authorities describe the shooter as a black man between 5 feet 10 inches and 6 feet tall. He had a close black haircut and was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with a white logo, dark jeans, and brown shoes. The woman is described as being either Hispanic or white with medium height and red hair. She was last seen wearing a black dress and red shoes, officials said.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact Detective Brett Stennett at 951-353-7213, or email him at bstennett@riversideca.gov. Those with information who wish to remain anonymous can send an email to rpdtips@riversideca.gov.