UCLA Police Search for Burglar Who Entered 2 Off-Campus Apartments

Police are searching for a burglar (or burglars) who entered two apartments near UCLA early Wednesday morning and managed to get away with several items from one of the locations.

The incidents occurred off campus in the 600 block of Landfair Avenue and the 10900 block of Strathmore Avenue, the UCLA Police Department stated Thursday in a crime alert.

One burglary occurred between 3 and 4:30 a.m. as the victims were asleep in their apartment. The burglar entered through an unlocked sliding door and took several personal items before getting away, the Police Department stated.

The victims did not get a look at the burglar.

The second incident occurred about 3:30 a.m. when a man entered the apartment, again through a sliding door.

This time the intruder was confronted by the victim and left through the same door.

The man was described as having a tan complexion, 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet tall. His age and race were unknown. He had a black beard, his hair in a bun and was wearing a tan jacket, according to the Police Department.

None of the victims, identified only as UCLA students, were injured during the incidents.

Anyone with information was asked to call police at 310-825-1491.