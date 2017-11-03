Police Searching for Person Who Vandalized Statue of Junipero Serra at San Gabriel Mission

Police are searching for a person who tried to saw off the head of a Junipero Serra statue and threw red paint on it at the San Gabriel Mission early Friday.

The incident occurred about 7:50 a.m. at the church, 428 S Mission Dr.

San Gabriel Police Department reviewed surveillance video that shows a person climbing on the statue and using an electric saw to try and decapitate it.

When that didn’t work, the person poured red-colored paint on the chest of the statue, police said.

Police believe the person is a male, who is about 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs between 130 and 140 pounds. The person was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, dark-colored gloves.