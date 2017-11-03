Selena to Receive Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Twenty-two years after her tragic death, legendary Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in a ceremony taking place Friday evening, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce has announced.

The ceremony will take place at 6:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of Vine Street, in front of the historic Capitol Records building.

Street closures will stretch from Hollywood Boulevard at Vine Street and head north on Vine Street toward Yucca Avenue — that northbound portion of Vine will be closed on Friday from 1:30 p.m. through 9 p.m., officials said.

The area between Hollywood Boulevard and Yucca Street on Vine Street should be avoided during this time, officials said.

Just days ahead of Friday’s ceremony, the Walk of Fame’s Youtube account posted a video of the slain singer’s sister, Suzette Quintanilla, helping make the coveted star in Hollywood.

Selena would be 47 if she was still alive today, but the legacy she’s left behind is still held dear by family, friends and her fans, as her sister told Entertainment Weekly in a 2015 interview.

“Although it’s been 20 years since she died, we’re fortunate that the public and the fans still care so much for Selena. That means so much to me and my family,” Suzette said. “It’s wonderful that she’s become such a positive role model for us Latinas.”

Chris Perez, the guitarist who Selena fell in love with and married, will also be attending the ceremony, as he announced in an Instagram post on Oct. 25.

Just got word…I'll be bound for L.A. in exactly 1 week from today. We have a few things going on out there…the most important thing being the unveiling of Selena's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame! Can't wait to see you guys out there. :) A post shared by Chris Perez (@chrispereznow) on Oct 25, 2017 at 3:33pm PDT

“Had to stop by, give a kiss, and say, ‘I’ll see you tomorrow,'” he captioned another Instagram post of the concealed star on Thursday.

A year after the release of her hit single “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom,” Selena was at the height of stardom when she was tragically shot in the back and killed by a former employee, Yolanda Saldivar, on March 31, 1995.

She was just 23.

Two years later, the Warner Bros. Pictures film “Selena” told the story of her life, and since then, a loyal following of fans has secured her a special place in pop culture.

Last year, hundreds gathered outside the Madame Tussauds Hollywood for the unveiling of a wax figure of Selena. At the time, a fan named Gloria Rodriguez, who got in line a day early, told KTLA she had to save a spot for her daughter.

“I named my second daughter after Selena, and she’s been imitating her since she was 5 years old,” she said.

The anniversary of the singer’s first studio album, “Selena,” was commemorated with a Google Doodle earlier this month — a decision inspired by the global marketing lead for Google Doodles, Perla Campos.

Campos, who was project manager for the Selena Quintanilla Google Doodle, told Billboard she idolized the iconic Latina singer as a child.

“I grew up as the daughter of a Mexican immigrant single mom living in a small (primarily white) town outside of Fort Worth, Texas,” Campos said. “There were always two women who taught me I could do anything and be anything I set my mind to: my mom and Selena. Selena has been a part of my life for as long as I can remember.”