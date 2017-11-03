Woman Hospitalized After Being Struck by School Bus Near Palmdale

A woman was transported to a local hospital Friday morning after being struck by a school bus near Palmdale.

The crash occurred between the school bus and a pedestrian about 6:09 a.m. near the intersection of Pearblossom Highway and 123rd Street East in an unincorporated area of Southeast Antelope Valley, according to the California Highway Patrols’ traffic incident log.

The CHP log initially indicated the victim was a student, but it was later determined the victim was a 23-year-old woman, said Officer Nicholson.

Officials had planned to airlift the patient to a local hospital, but the helicopter could not get to the location due to weather issues, Los Angeles County Fire Department Supervisor Ornelas said.

The victim was transported by ambulance in unknown condition.

